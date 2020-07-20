Jalandhar pvt hospitals to treat covid patients from Aug; 211 beds to be added

For better planning and response, grading of patients will be done. (REUTERS)

Jalandhar With the state government capping the maximum rate for treatment of covid-19 patients at Rs 18,000 per day and the infection continuing to spread among more residents, 14 private hospitals will provide 211 beds to help the district administration deal with the pandemic. To date, the district has only 340 beds at the civil hospitals for covid patients.

With private hospitals expected to be ready by August, as an immediate measure, the administration has asked the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to start giving treatment to covid-19 patients from July 23.

For better planning and response, grading of patients will be done. Level 1 will be for patients requiring advanced respiratory support alone or monitoring and support for two or more organ systems; Level 2 for patients requiring more detailed observation or intervention including support for a single failing organ system or post-operative care and those ‘stepping down’ from higher levels of care and Level 3 for critical and in need of ICU and ventilator.

At PIMS, from July 23 (Thursday), 110 beds for level-2 and 10-beds for level-3 patients will be available.

Nodal office for covid-19 in Jalandhar, Dr TP Singh, said, “We will seek daily reports from hospitals. No one will be allowed to fleece patients.”

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said, “We are committed to providing best possible care to covid-19 patients. These hospitals will start admitting and treating patients in first week of August. Ten leading hospitals under the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are also running a special hospital in Shahkot providing 25 beds for level-2 and 10 beds for level-3 since April.”

Some of the other hospitals besides PIMS are New Ruby, Mann Medicity, Gulab Devi and Joshi Hospitals offering 22 beds combined for level-2; eight beds for level-3 patients in Gulab Devi Hospital; six beds for level-2 patients in Kidney Hospital and Armaan Hospital; 10 beds for level-2 in Rattan Hospital; Eight beds for level-3 offered by Sacred Hearts Hospital; Four beds for level-2 and level-3 by Shrimann Hospital, respectively; 10 beds for level-2 and four beds for level-3 by Joshi Hospital; Four beds for level-2 and five beds for level-3 by Sarvodya Hospital; and three beds for level-2 and level-3 by Capitol Hospital, respectively.

The DC added hospitals had been directed to give priority to take care of old and vulnerable population with co-morbidities, which was at the high risk of developing severe illness and also appealed the people to don’t take flu-like symptoms lightly and contact doctors soon.