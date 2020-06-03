Sections
Home / Cities / Jalandhar resident succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana’s DMCH

Jalandhar resident succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana’s DMCH

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Patient had been brought to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on June 1 following complaints of respiratory obstruction. (HT FILE)

A day after an octogenarian ex-serviceman succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, a 64-year-old Jalandhar resident lost his battle to the virus at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The deceased, identified as Mohainder Pal, a resident of Jalandhar’s Tagore Nagar, had been brought to DMCH on June 1 following complaints of respiratory obstruction.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said he was suffering from Type-2 diabetes and died of a heart attack on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

With this, Ludhiana has seen 16 Covid-19 deaths, which include nine patients belonging to the district and seven who had come here from other districts for treatment.



Meanwhile, two patients from the district who recently tested positive for the virus -- a 27-year-old resident of SAS Nagar behind Sangeet Cinema who has been admitted to Patiala’s Government Medical College and Hospital and a 52-year-old woman of Ishwar Nagar Gill Road admitted to DMCH-- are stated to be in a stable condition.

44 ACTIVE CASES

Dr Bagga said the district currently has 44 active cases, not including the patients from other districts and states who are undergoing treatment here. Ludhiana’s tally is currently at 203, out of which 150 patients have been discharged after recovery while nine died during treatment.

The civil surgeon said that so far, 8,650 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 7,731 have been found negative while reports of 621 are still pending. Currently, there are 1,626 persons in home quarantine in the district.

