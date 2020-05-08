Jalandhar Rural police bust gang of drug smugglers with arrest of two

The rural police have busted a gang of inter-state drug smugglers with the arrest of two, on Friday, and recovered 18kg opium from them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that police received a tip-off that an inter-state gang was involved in smuggling opium in Punjab.

A police team laid a trap near Bidhipur on national highway-1 and intercepted a truck, bearing the registration number PB 06 V 9692. During checking, police recovered 2kg opium tied to the waist of the truck driver identified as Lakhvir Singh, in a special broad belt. A similar belt was tied on the waist of Angrej Singh, who was accompanying the driver and 2kg opium was recovered from him as well.

The SSP said that they also recovered 2kg opium hidden among jiggery in the truck. During investigation, it came to fore that the accused used to smuggle opium from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab.

“On the basis of suspicion, police opened the spare tyre of the truck and recovered 12 packets containing one-kilogram opium each. A total of 18kg opium was recovered from the accused,” the SSP said. Lakhvir and Angrej were arrested and booked under Sections 18/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The truck has been impounded and further probe is on.