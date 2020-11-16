Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Jalandhar’s Adampur flyover project hanging fire for 4 years

Jalandhar’s Adampur flyover project hanging fire for 4 years

The ₹130-crore project kicked off in December 2016, and was supposed to be completed within two years

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori holding a meeting with MLA Pawan Tinu and administration officials to discuss the pending works of Adampur flyover on Monday.

Hanging fire for four years, the incomplete Adampur flyover continues to cause traffic snarls on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road.

The ₹130-crore project kicked off in December 2016, and was supposed to be completed within two years.

However, even after nearly four years, only about 20% work has been completed, said Adampur MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, who also met Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Monday to push for speeding up its construction.

With domestic flight operations set to resume from the Adampur airport on November 20, the situation is likely to worsen as the travelers will have to cross this stretch, said Tinu, who also demanded construction of a service lane besides deployment of traffic cops to ease congestion at the junction.

Angrez Singh, executive engineer, public works department, Jalandhar, said the main reason for the delay was the revision in the length of the flyover from two kilometers to three kilometers last year.

Thori said he held a meeting with officials concerned and asked them to speed up the work.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Nov 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Nov 17, 2020 01:06 IST
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Nov 17, 2020 01:29 IST

latest news

Conduct targeted Covid-19 testing at large gatherings: Centre
Nov 17, 2020 03:15 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech begins Phase 3 trials of Covaxin in India
Nov 17, 2020 02:58 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden
Nov 17, 2020 02:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.