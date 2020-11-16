Jalandhar’s Adampur flyover project hanging fire for 4 years

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori holding a meeting with MLA Pawan Tinu and administration officials to discuss the pending works of Adampur flyover on Monday.

Hanging fire for four years, the incomplete Adampur flyover continues to cause traffic snarls on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road.

The ₹130-crore project kicked off in December 2016, and was supposed to be completed within two years.

However, even after nearly four years, only about 20% work has been completed, said Adampur MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, who also met Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Monday to push for speeding up its construction.

With domestic flight operations set to resume from the Adampur airport on November 20, the situation is likely to worsen as the travelers will have to cross this stretch, said Tinu, who also demanded construction of a service lane besides deployment of traffic cops to ease congestion at the junction.

Angrez Singh, executive engineer, public works department, Jalandhar, said the main reason for the delay was the revision in the length of the flyover from two kilometers to three kilometers last year.

Thori said he held a meeting with officials concerned and asked them to speed up the work.