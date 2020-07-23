Jalandhar’s PIMS starts treatment of Covid-19 patients

Sections
Until now, treatment for the virus was being carried out at only three other places in Jalandhar, including the civil hospital, the Government Meritorious School and IMA Hospital, Shahkot.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 18:53 IST

By Hindustan Times, Jalandhar, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

PIMS currently has 18 beds for Level-2 patients and two beds for Level-3 patients. It will soon increase the number of beds to 110 for Level-2 patients and 10 for Level-3 patients.

Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has also joined the battle against Covid-19 pandemic by starting treatment at its facility on Thursday. Until now, treatment for the virus was being carried out at only three other places in Jalandhar, including the civil hospital, the Government Meritorious School and IMA Hospital, Shahkot.

PIMS currently has 18 beds for Level-2 patients and two beds for Level-3 patients. It will soon increase the number of beds to 110 for Level-2 patients and 10 for Level-3 patients.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said, “Being a medical college, PIMS has the state-of-the-art infrastructure to assist the administration in tackling the pandemic effectively.” He added that the services of private hospitals too have been roped in and these would start treatment by the first week of August.

