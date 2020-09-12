Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Jalandhar’s Ujjwal and Avval shine bright as JEE Main top scorers in Punjab

Jalandhar’s Ujjwal and Avval shine bright as JEE Main top scorers in Punjab

Focus on JEE Advanced that National Testing Agency is holding on September 27 for admission to IITs

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:26 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Ujjwal Mehta of Jalandhar scored 99.99 percentile in both JEE Main conducted in January and September. (HT Photo)

True to their names, Ujjwal Mehta and Avval Amil, both students from Jalandhar, have emerged as the top scorers in Punjab in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently.

Ujjwal scored 99.99 percentile in both exams conducted by the NTA in January and in September. Ujjwal’s father Naveen Kumar Mehta is a financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker. He had been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since he was in Class 9.

“A total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main so Ujjwal’s all India rank is 27. He is focused on clearing the JEE Advanced on September 27,” said Vipan Madaan, the student welfare head of his coaching institute.

“I want to study computer science at the IIT, Mumbai. I study eight hours a day though I like watching movies. I’m not internet-savvy and I stay away from social media,” Ujjwal had said in January.



Avval Amil, a student of Apeejay Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, got the second position in the state with 99.998 percentile. He secured AIR 43.

“Amil is a bright student and aims to study in a top engineering college in the country,” said Pratik Singh, the general manager, public relations, Apeejay Education Society.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Youth held with fake currency in Chandigarh
Sep 12, 2020 20:04 IST
BPSC 65th main exam dates revised, check fresh schedule here
Sep 12, 2020 20:04 IST
Online exams: PU to appoint nodal officer for Ladakh students
Sep 12, 2020 20:01 IST
Liberia declares rape a national emergency
Sep 12, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.