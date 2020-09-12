Jalandhar’s Ujjwal and Avval shine bright as JEE Main top scorers in Punjab

Ujjwal Mehta of Jalandhar scored 99.99 percentile in both JEE Main conducted in January and September. (HT Photo)

True to their names, Ujjwal Mehta and Avval Amil, both students from Jalandhar, have emerged as the top scorers in Punjab in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently.

Ujjwal scored 99.99 percentile in both exams conducted by the NTA in January and in September. Ujjwal’s father Naveen Kumar Mehta is a financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker. He had been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since he was in Class 9.

“A total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main so Ujjwal’s all India rank is 27. He is focused on clearing the JEE Advanced on September 27,” said Vipan Madaan, the student welfare head of his coaching institute.

“I want to study computer science at the IIT, Mumbai. I study eight hours a day though I like watching movies. I’m not internet-savvy and I stay away from social media,” Ujjwal had said in January.

Avval Amil, a student of Apeejay Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, got the second position in the state with 99.998 percentile. He secured AIR 43.

“Amil is a bright student and aims to study in a top engineering college in the country,” said Pratik Singh, the general manager, public relations, Apeejay Education Society.