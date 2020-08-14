Sections
Home / Cities / Jalandhar screening vulnerable for early intervention against covid-19

Jalandhar screening vulnerable for early intervention against covid-19

Jalandhar district is among the worst-hit in Punjab with 3,627 positive cases reported till Thursday and 92 deaths so far

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

To date, over 35,000 people with comorbidities such as fever, TB and non-communicable diseases have been identified (HT File)

Jalandhar With the rising mortality rate of covid-19 cases in the district, the health department has started a door-to-door survey to screen people with comorbidities for early intervention. To date, over 35,000 people with comorbidities such as fever, TB and non-communicable diseases have been identified.

“The focus is to examine elderly residents with comorbidities and pregnant women, the groups most susceptible to covid-19, so that treatment could be given at an early stage,” said Dr Satish Kumar of the health department.

Jalandhar district is among the worst-hit with 3,627 positive cases reported till Thursday and 92 deaths so far. Twelve patients are critical and are on ventilator.

The door-to-door survey is being carried out by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwives) workers and they have been asked to visit at least 20 houses per day from this month.



Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Friday directed all private hospitals, medical stores and clinics that people who attended OPD, drug stores for the treatment of fever, cough, influenza-like illness and respiratory illness to intimate frontline workers or local administration to guide them for RT-PCR test. He added that all five 35,000 people, who had been found suffering from pre-existing diseases will be tested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Face of Centre’s coronavirus briefings, Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive
Aug 14, 2020 21:13 IST
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Aug 14, 2020 21:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day and all the latest news
Aug 14, 2020 21:01 IST
AR Rahman, Raveena wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery
Aug 14, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.