Sections
Home / Cities / Jalgaon, Solapur need to bring mortality rate down: central team

Jalgaon, Solapur need to bring mortality rate down: central team

PUNE: Two districts in Maharashtra have drawn the concern of the Kunal Kumar-led central team that ended its two-day visit to Pune on Tuesday, leaving the city on Wednesday.Solapur...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:28 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: Two districts in Maharashtra have drawn the concern of the Kunal Kumar-led central team that ended its two-day visit to Pune on Tuesday, leaving the city on Wednesday.

Solapur district, till June 9, recorded 1,350 Covid-19 positive cases with 125 deaths.

Jalgaon, till June 4, recorded 1,281 Covid-19 positive cases with 112 deaths.

It is this death rate that is now worrying officials, with Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope recently holding a meeting to address the issue as well.



The central team, headed by Kunal Kumar, joint secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs; AIIMS professor Dr Arvind Kushwaha; and AIIMS assistant professor Dr Sitikanta Banerjee, held video conference calls with the various districts from Pune.

“Both the districts need to work hard and need to bring the mortality rate down,” was the team statement after the conference calls.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2020 22:07 IST
At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
DU students to ace their mask game in style, on campus
Jun 10, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.