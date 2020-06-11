Sections
Home / Cities / Jama Masjid to close doors again, this time till June 30

Jama Masjid to close doors again, this time till June 30

New Delhi: Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid will be shut till June 30 amid fears over the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:45 IST

By Vatsala Shrangi,

New Delhi: Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid will be shut till June 30 amid fears over the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari declared on Thursday evening. The iconic mosque had only reopened on Monday, after being shut for over two months due to the nationwide lockdown.

Bukhari had sought public opinion on the matter on Tuesday after his personal assistant, Amanullah, died of Covid-19 in Safdarjung Hospital.

“After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Maghreb (sunset) today till June 30, no congregational prayers will be performed in Jama Masjid…Only the staff inside the complex will offer five times namaz while the general public is requested to pray at home. The decision taken is just a precautionary measure,” Bukhari said in a statement.

He has also appealed to the heads of other mosques across the country to take a decision regarding the matter depending on their local situation.



The administrations of some mosques in the city said they were considering whether or not they would stay partially open, or shut completely. Others, however, have decided to follow in Jama Masjid’s footsteps and stay shut till June 30.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk, said, “We have been holding consultations with the imams associations in the city. Jama Masjid has a proper boundary and can be kept closed easily. But this is not the case with other mosques. We are planning to keep the mosque partially open and allow only a few who do not have any other place to go to offer the daily prayers. A decision is yet to be taken.”

He added that they will request locals to pray at home like they used to do during the lockdown.

Maulana Mohd Suleiman of Khajur Wali Masjid in Daryaganj, said, “We have eight or 10 small mosques around Daryaganj. Most have agreed to stay shut till June 30 following the Shahi Imam’s decision. We have a meeting with others to request them to join us in this fight against the virus.”

Similarly, Hafiz Mohammad Javed, president, Purani Masjid Panchsheel Enclave, Chirag Dilli, said they have been making regular announcements and circulating messages on social media requesting people to pray at home. “We have decided to remain shut till June-end. We are asking people to think of their homes as places of worship and stay safe,” Javed said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, high-footfall markets in Chandigarh want to open on all days
Jun 12, 2020 01:43 IST
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Jun 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.