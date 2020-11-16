Jammu: 10 rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar

The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter. (Sourced)

A team comprising personnel from the army and police rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district late Sunday.

They were stuck on their way to Chingam from Sinthan Pass and got stuck due to heavy snowfall, said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

“They were stranded at Sinthan Pass due to continuous snowfall last night. The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter,” said Col Anand.

Also Read: Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens as snowfall, rains abate for now, few vehicles ply

Around 7pm on Sunday, police received information about civilians stranded on NH244 somewhere between Sinthan Maidan and the pass.

“A team from Sinthan Maidan, comprising a junior commissioned officer and five soldiers besides four SOG personnel of police, left at 7.30pm to bring them down to Sinthan Maidan,” said Anand.

The team walked for around 15km on NH244 during continuous snowfall and reached the civilians near Sinthan Pass at around 12.05am.

Kishtwar district police chief SSP Harmeet Singh Mehta said, “The civilians belonged to different areas of Doda and Kishtwar and were returning to Kishtwar from Anantnag in three vehicles on Sunday.”

The SSP said that around three to five feet of snow had accumulated at Sinthan Top.

NH244 is 246km long, starts from Khanabal in Anantnag district and culminates at Batote in Ramban district.

It touches Sinthan Top, Kishtwar, Thathri and Doda.