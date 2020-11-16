Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Jammu: 10 rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar

Jammu: 10 rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar

Around 7pm on Sunday, police received information about civilians stranded on NH244 somewhere between Sinthan Maidan and the pass

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Jammu

The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter. (Sourced)

A team comprising personnel from the army and police rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, from Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district late Sunday.

They were stuck on their way to Chingam from Sinthan Pass and got stuck due to heavy snowfall, said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

“They were stranded at Sinthan Pass due to continuous snowfall last night. The rescue team walked for five hours along NH244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions, and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with food and shelter,” said Col Anand.

Also Read: Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens as snowfall, rains abate for now, few vehicles ply



Around 7pm on Sunday, police received information about civilians stranded on NH244 somewhere between Sinthan Maidan and the pass.



“A team from Sinthan Maidan, comprising a junior commissioned officer and five soldiers besides four SOG personnel of police, left at 7.30pm to bring them down to Sinthan Maidan,” said Anand.

The team walked for around 15km on NH244 during continuous snowfall and reached the civilians near Sinthan Pass at around 12.05am.

Kishtwar district police chief SSP Harmeet Singh Mehta said, “The civilians belonged to different areas of Doda and Kishtwar and were returning to Kishtwar from Anantnag in three vehicles on Sunday.”

The SSP said that around three to five feet of snow had accumulated at Sinthan Top.

NH244 is 246km long, starts from Khanabal in Anantnag district and culminates at Batote in Ramban district.

It touches Sinthan Top, Kishtwar, Thathri and Doda.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Master teaser sets a new record, registers 2 million likes
Nov 16, 2020 15:38 IST
Diesel sales fall 5 per cent in November after reaching pre-Covid levels in October
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
75% ICU beds in Gurugram now reserved for Covid-19 cases
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
Covid-19 patient alleges molestation bid at Kerala hospital
Nov 16, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.