Jammu: Army officer found dead inside Rashtriya Rifles camp in Rajouri

A bullet injury has been found in his head. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Jammu

Representational photo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An Indian Army officer was found dead inside a Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp at Dera Ki Gali area of Rajouri district in Jammu division on Monday.

The deceased officer has been identified as Major Vineet Gulia, a resident of Haryana.

Chandan Kohli, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rajouri, said: “A bullet injury has been found in his head. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 (a probe into a death by suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”

Major Gulia was the company commander of 38 RR posted at Dera Ki Gali.

The Indian Army is yet to issue a statement on Major Gulia’s death.

