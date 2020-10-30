Sections
Home / Cities / Jammu: Car crash kills 3, injures 6 in Ramban

Jammu: Car crash kills 3, injures 6 in Ramban

The vehicle rolled down the hill and fell on another road beneath at Kana Batti just above Baghlihar Hydel project

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Jammu

Representational photo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A five-day-old girl was among three persons who died while six others were injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off the Dam-Rajgarh link road in Ramban district late Thursday.

The vehicle rolled down the hill and fell on another road beneath at Kana Batti just above Baghlihar Hydel project.

Soon after the mishap, locals and policemen from Chanderkot reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The dead and injured were shifted to the Ramban district hospital.



One of the three dead was identified as Vipan Singh of Saroo Rajgarh.

The injured have been identified as Haleema Begum, 35, of Rajgarh, Hafeeza Begum, 45, of Rajgarh, driver Firdous Ahmed, 28, of Chakka Rajgarh, Rustam Ali, 50, of Rajgarh, Ramesh Kumar,32, of Kastigarh and Mushtaq Ahmed, 40, of Chhuchhattar.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

tags

