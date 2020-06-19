Jammu cremation site deaths: Covid victim’s son calls probe eyewash, cousins’ deaths ‘administrative murders’

The Covid-19 victim being taken to the cremation site by his son and two nephews who died of dehydration there on Thursday. (HT File)

A day after district commissioner Sushma Chauhan ordered a magisterial investigation into the deaths of kin of a Covid-19 victim during his cremation near Tawi riverbed, the latter’s son has termed the probe an eyewash.

“The government has appointed the same additional district commissioner (ADC), who was deputed for the cremation of my father, where my two cousins died. The deaths of my cousins are administrative murders,” said the 32-year-old.

He added, “Since it was not possible for me to cremate my father alone, three of my cousins had accompanied me. Wearing PPE kits in the scorching heat, we were made to shuttle in an ambulance for nearly two-and-a-half hours before we finally reached the cremation site. ADC Ghanshyam Singh was giving us the directions to the site over the phone as the driver had no idea of it.”

“It was around 42°C on Thursday. We were given no water as we started gasping for breath. The ambulance also got stuck in the riverbed. I was the first one to faint. Another cousin of mine, Amit Chopra, who was present there, tore our PPE kits and shifted me in his car. My two other cousins also fainted. Amit kept pleading for water and assistance, but he was abused by the policemen,” he said.

Had the water and required support given to them in time, they would not have died, he rued.

He informed that one of his deceased cousins, Vimal Zadoo (38), is survived by his wife and two daughters and the other, Vipin Zadoo (35), was unmarried, but had a 75-year-old father to look after.

“Now, the same ADC has been appointed to conduct a magisterial probe. How could it be fair. It is just eyewash,” he added.

The ADC has been asked to submit his report by June 22.

Meanwhile, GMCH medical superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, “Both the men tested negative for Covid-19 and their autopsies were conducted by a board of doctors comprising pathology assistant professor Dr Amit Kour, surgery assistant professor Dr Hamid Wani, assistant professor (medicine) Dr Shazia Hamid and forensic medicine lecturer Dr Shivani Mehta.

CONG DEMANDS JUDICIAL PROBE, GOVT JOB FOR BEREAVED

The J&K Congress on Friday staged a protest demanding judicial probe into the deaths of the two Kashmiri Pandit men, who died before the cremation of their 64-year-old uncle, a Covid-19 victim, on Thursday here. “Vimal Zadoo and Vipin Zadoo died because SOPs were brazenly flouted and no proper arrangements were made by the administration. “Even water was not provided to them. What could be more inhumane and insensitive on the part of the administration,” asked former minister and party leader Raman Bhalla.

Another party leader Yogesh Sawhney demanded government jobs for the deceased’s kin.