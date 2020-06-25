Jammu divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for Amarnath yatra

Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra this year.

The curtailed yatra is likely to be held from July 23 to August 3 for a duration of 14 days from the shorter Baltal track.

A discussion was held regarding the accommodation, security, traffic, water, power, food, hygiene and sanitation. Verma said the health department will collect samples of all pilgrims arriving here from different states and UTs for Covid-19 testing.

He has also asked the municipal corporation to ensure sanitation and fumigation at the Yatri Niwas besides provision of mobile toilets.