Jammu magistrate declares various areas of district as red zones

In view of the situation emerging due to Covid-19, Jammu district magistrate Sushma Chauhan on Monday declared various localities and villages of district Jammu as containment/ red zones.

The DM has issued four separate orders for declaration of various areas as red zones.

As per orders issued by Jammu DM, Kalyanpur and Channi Mawallian villages falling under Kana Chak Police Station has been declared as red zone.

Besides, Municipal ward-48 of Gorkhanagar, falling under the Bahu Fort police station has also been declared as red zone. Besides, Simbal and Kharian village falling under Miran Sahib police station have also been declared as red zones. Ward number 52,53 and 54 of Trikuta Nagar have also declared as red zones.

These declared areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs. However, for any medical emergency, individuals can contact 24X7 Control Room at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done.

Any violation of these orders shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.