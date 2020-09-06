Jammu man orchestrates wife’s murder so he can remarry and have a son

The police suspected the woman’s husband and his helper and detained them. (HT Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man, who had his wife murdered by his helper in Rajouri district because she had given birth to four daughters. The man wanted to marry someone else so he could have a son.

Rajouri district SSP Chandan Kohli said that on August 30, the Kandi police station received a complaint about an attack on one Shanaz Akhtar, the wife of Zulfikar Ali, at home, which resulted in her death.

“The woman’s body was shifted to a local hospital where medico-legal formalities and a post-mortem examination were conducted. An FIR under Section 302 of the Indian penal Code was registered. We suspected the woman’s husband and his helper and detained them. During questioning, Zulfikar Ali and his helper Mohammad Aslam of Thanamandi confessed to their crime”, said the SSP.

Zulfikar, who has four daughters, two of whom are three-month-old twins, had promised Mohammad Aslam money to kill his wife so that he could marry another woman and have a son, said Kandi Police Station SHO Mustaj Choudhary.