Jammu minor murder: Alleging police inaction, kin block highway

The boy had gone missing on May 20 and his disfigured body was recovered on Sunday evening

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Family members and relatives of 14-year-old boy stage a protest at Satwari Chowk in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Family members and relatives of a minor boy, who was found murdered in old Satwari area of the city, blocked Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Satwari chowk seeking stringent punishment for the culprits.

Body of 14-year-old Ritik Kumar, who had gone missing on May 20, was recovered from a vacant plot near the deceased’s residence in Chatha area on the city outskirts on Sunday evening. Jammu police had arrested a suspect, also a minor, in the connection.

After postmortem was conducted, the victim’s family carried the body to Satwari chowk on the national highway and staged a protest. The blockade of the chowk led to huge traffic jam, leaving vehicles stranded on all directions.

The family alleged police inaction led to the murder of the minor. “Had the police acted in time, Ritik’s life could have been saved,” said his father.



Another family member alleged that Ritik murder was a handiwork of the entire accused (suspect) family. “The murder was executed by entire family as Ritik’s face was disfigured with acid to conceal his identity. The murder does not seem to be a solo job. Now they (accused family) have cleverly shifted the entire blame on minor, knowing that being a minor he will soon go scot free,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shridhar Patil confirmed that the police had detained a suspect in the connection. On being asked about suspect’s involvement in Ritik’s murder, SSP said, “It will be premature to arrive at any conclusion now as the investigation is still underway.”

Sources said the boy (suspect) with whom Ritik last talked on May 20, had been betting over online games. They said Ritik had lost bet and owed money to him.

Meanwhile, traffic was resorted after over four hours, when senior police officers assured the victim’s family of fair probe. Thereafter, the family preformed the last rites of the deceased.

