Jammu: Pocso accused jumps into Tawi river, missing

A 25-year-old youth, who was facing trial under the POCSO Act, jumped off a bridge into the Tawi river here on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, who was not traced when reports last poured in, has been identified as Akshay Kumar, son of Kirpal Chand of Janak Nagar, Janipur.

He had alleged harassment by the Janipur police, authorities of the government medical college and hospital and the minor rape survivor’s family.

His friend Shan Ahmad said, “Around 1.45pm he jumped off the third Tawi bridge into the swollen river. At 1.42pm, he sent me two videos from his cellphone wherein he blamed the administration, health department, the minor survivor and her mother for the extreme step. He said in the videos that since Tuesday morning Janipur police had been harassing him for getting his Covid test done before being sent to jail, while the hospital authorities asked him to bring a police order for it.”

Akshay had been on an interim bail since March 13 on humanitarian grounds citing ill health of his father.

However, on Monday, the principal sessions judge Sanjeev Gupta had refused to extend his bail on the grounds of heinousness of the crime and critical juncture of the case where statements of the survivor and her mother had to be recorded.

When quizzed about the allegations, SHO Naresh Sharma said there were no court orders for the police to get his Covid-19 test conducted.

“His bail had been refused, and considering heinousness of the crime he was asked to surrender before the jail authorities. Under the Covid protocol, he had to get himself tested for the virus before the surrender, as directed by the court. Since he didn’t comply with the court order, we had to arrest him and take him to the court,” the SHO said.

The police officer added that the accused didn’t want to go to jail and hence was frustrated.

Meanwhile, Nowabad SHO Deepak Jasrotia said police and SDRF personnel were trying to trace his body.