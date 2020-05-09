Jammu resident dies of virus in Ludhiana

Sections
65-year-old Jammu resident identified as Amrik Singh died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) died in Ludhiana on Saturday

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 65-year-old man, identified as Amrik Singh, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was a resident of RA Pura sector of Jammu and was a patient of renal failure.

He was rushed to the emergency on May 1 and shifted to ICU around noon on May 2. His sample for Covid-19 test was taken on May 4 the results came positive on May 5. He was kept in the emergency isolation ever since and succumbed on Saturday evening.

Confirming the death, nodal officer of Covid-19 at DMC&H Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said that the deceased was immunocompromised and a chronic case of renal failure patient.

Sources said that Amrik’s death has caused a flutter among the already panicked hospital staff.



Following his death, the staff of nephrology department, including an attending senior doctor, has been quarantined.

