Jammu sees hottest day of season at 42.6°C

As heat wave continues unabated in the region, Jammu on Wednesday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far.The maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius — 3.5 degrees...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As heat wave continues unabated in the region, Jammu on Wednesday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius — 3.5 degrees above normal — while the minimum was 26.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 41.9°C, while earlier the hottest day was May 23 with the mercury rising to 42.3°C.

“The weather will remain mainly clear and dry for in Jammu for the next couple of days, while the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 41 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” a met department official said.



In Katra, the maximum temperature was 37.5°C and minimum was 23.7°C. At Bhaderwah, the maximum temperature was 29.1°C while the minimum remained at 10.5°C.

The prevailing heat wave in Jammu has forced the people to remain indoors, with very few people being seen on the roads. Pedestrians have been using umbrellas to avoid the scorching sun.

