Jammu SSP helps patient to get life-saving medicines from Mcleodganj

Sandhu had sent a message to the SSP on his cell phone requesting life-saving drugs from Dr Dolma’s clinic in Mcleodganj.

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Jammu senior superintendent of police Shridhar Patil came to the rescue of a woman patient that required life-saving medicines from Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

“The Jammu police’s swift action to my request for arranging life-saving medicines from Mcleodganj within 24 hours is laudable,” said GL Sandhu, who required the medicines for his wife suffering from a chronic disease.

He had also messaged the picture of the prescription with complete details and address.



SSP Jammu without wasting time responded to the message and directed his officers to act swiftly.

“The police officer in Mcleodganj was contacted and the medicine was procured. It was first sent to Pathankot Police, which further delivered it to the in-charge of the Nagri police post and on Thursday we finally delivered it to the Sandhu family at Gangyal area in Jammu,” said a police officer.

