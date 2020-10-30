Jamshedpur: Man beats neighbour to death for trying to stop a drunken brawl; arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Friday for allegedly killing his 30-year-old neighbour by hitting him on the head with a baseball bat for opposing his drunken brawl with his friends at Janigora in Sarjamda locality under Parsudih police station, police said.

“Rahul Surin has been arrested this morning and sent to jail after production in a local court here,” Ajay Kumar, Parsudih PS officer-in-charge, said.

Rahul and his friends were having a drunken brawl outside his house around 10 pm on Thursday night. Sharma, who lived in a rented house close by, stepped out to stop the brawl as it seemed to be getting out of control.

As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, Rahul got into a scuffle with Sharma when the latter tried to intervene. The accused hit him on the head with a baseball bat, leaving him profusely bleeding, and fled the spot. Locals rushed Sharma to Jamshedpur Sadar Hospital (JSH) where doctors declared him brought dead due to excessive blood loss.

Sharma was a school van driver by profession and had married only two months ago. His brother Ramesh said they hailed from Barkagon in Gaya district of Bihar. When police reached the scene of crime with Sharma’s wife late on Thursday, Rahul and his family were not at home.