Jan Sahayak app to provide plethora of facilities to residents amid lockdown in Panchkula

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the mobile application, which is available on android plays store, has been specifically designed to help the needy during corona crisis

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Through the ‘Jan Sahayak’ mobile application launched by the government, Panchkula residents can get various facilities such as ration, telemedicine, appointment to go to banks among others, amid the coronavirus outbreak. (HT FILE )

To get various facilities such as ration, telemedicine, appointment to go to banks among others, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Panchkula residents can now sign up at the ‘Jan Sahayak’ mobile application launched by the government. This was told by Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja who said the mobile application, which is available on android plays store, has been specifically designed to help the needy during corona crisis.

“The aim is to provide convenience to the people through just one click. Also, for those who could not get below poverty line (BPL) cards due to any reason or has applied for the same, we have planned to give free ration till June 30. For this, the portal has been opened and from April 28, we will start giving ‘distress ration tokens’,” said the DC.

He said the mobile application also provides an option for farmers to book a gate pass to sell their crops in mandis. In addition, citizens receiving financial assistance can find out in real time the eligibility and status of their application. “The application is available in both Hindi and English languages and is GPS-enabled. Its purpose is to provide the necessary and timely support to every person. It also provides the option of home delivery of cash to people. To use this facility, the user has to choose the option, after which the cash will be disbursed through postman without any cost through postal bank,” said Ahuja.

HARYANA SPEAKER FELICITATES SANITATION WORKERS IN PANCHKULA



Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Monday felicitated the sanitation workers by presenting them with certificates of appreciation, gloves, masks and fruits at the municipal corporation office in Sector 14. The workers were welcomed with flowers and were handed over 2,000 double layered cloth masks, 2,000 gloves and 1,000 hats.



Gupta said that every sanitation worker should be provided with two masks, gloves and caps so that they can protect themselves as well as society in this hour of crisis.

MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria said the sanitation workers are working with dedication and have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits also. She said that the work of collecting garbage is also being done smoothly in the quarantine centres along with the cleaning system.

