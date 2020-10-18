Javadekar urges public participation in fight against pollution

New Delhi: Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that while the government was doing its bit in controlling pollution in north India ahead of winters, public participation was imperative in ensuring better air quality in the region.

Addressing a Facebook Live event on Sunday, Javadekar said the central government had taken a number of measures to tackle pollution.

“Pollution is an issue in every country and the chief causes of pollution in India pertain to traffic, industries, waste management, dust and stubble burning,” Javadekar said.

He said the government implemented BS-VI in the country, which will lead to decrease in pollution. He also said that the expansion of Metro services and the introduction of CNG buses have contributed in bringing down pollution levels.

“E-buses and Metro are coming up in all major cities, which cause zero pollution. There are over two lakh e-vehicles in the country. I also use an e-vehicle,” the minister said.

Javadekar said that while these measures were improving the air quality, public participation is required to make these initiatives a success.

He added, “People’s participation is very important for reducing air pollution. Proper maintenance of vehicles, using cycles for shorter commutes, walking and not being dependent on cars every time; all these small steps can go a long way in helping bring down pollution levels in your city.”

He also asked people to plant more trees in their neighbourhoods, as increased tree cover aids in reducing pollution.

Javadekar also urged people to download Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile application ‘Sameer’, to remain up to date about all details of real time air quality. He said that the first step towards solving a problem is to accept it and take measures to control it.