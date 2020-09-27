JEE Advanced 2020: Aspirants find maths lengthy, physics difficult

The candidates who have appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on Sunday rated the paper as moderate with the maths section relatively lengthy and physics portion difficult.

The examination was conducted at TCS ION digital zone, near Sherpur Chowk here. The examination was held keeping in mind with all Covid-19 precautions.

Around 343 of 373 students appeared for the examination in the first slot from 9 am to 12 noon and 29 remained absent in the second slot from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There were two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper had three parts- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

A huge rush was witnessed outside the centre. The staff asked the candidates to stand at a distance of 2 feet from each other to maintain social distancing, but many were found flouting the Covid norms. Long queues were witnessed outside the centre and staff was asking the parents to leave to avoid crowding.

The candidates had to appear in the exams with face masks, hand sanitisers.

Near the examination building, all candidates had to undergo a thermal screening process.

The majority of aspirants who appeared in paper 1 found the physics section difficult. The paper comprises of 54 questions, 18 in each subject.

An examinee, Anurag Gupta, who scored 99.96 percentile in JEE (Main) said, “I found the physics portion difficult as it took me plenty of time to answer all questions which were a little calculative. The chemistry section was balanced and the mathematics portion was a little lengthy.”

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Delhi has taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of students,” said, Mukul Anand, a resident of Subhash Nagar who appeared in the entrance exam at TCS ION digital zone here today.

He said, “Of the three sections, I found the physics section tricky and mathematics calculative, lengthy and time-consuming. The chemistry section was easy and the physical chemistry had a little higher percentage of questions as compared to organic and inorganic chemistry.”