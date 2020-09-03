JEE (Main) Day 3: Physics, maths sections lengthy, say Ludhiana students

Of the total 497 students, 337 appeared for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main on day three at the ION digital zone near Sherpur Chowk on Thursday. The examination was conducted by Tata Consultancy Services at nine exam centers in Punjab.

The question paper consisted of 75 questions with three sections comprising 25 questions each. Of the three sections (physics, chemistry, and mathematics), students found physics and maths sections lengthy.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — morning and evening. As many as 167 appeared for the examination in the first shift which began at 9am and concluded at noon, while 170 turned up for the second shift which was held from 3pm to 6pm.

Students said the examination centre’s authorities took various precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The candidates were given new masks at the entrance gate and thermal scanning was conducted. They ensured that social distancing was maintained.

Manik Jindal, a 19-year-old student, said, “I found the exam moderate to difficult level. Physics and math sections were lengthy and unexpected questions were added to the chemistry section. I attempted the paper in the morning shift and reached the centre at 8am. The authorities had taken various safety measures keeping in mind the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Another student, Dharuv Singla, said that the exam was balanced, but tougher than the one held in January. Maths and physics parts were lengthy, while the chemistry section was easy. Some new questions were added into chemistry section for the first time, he said.