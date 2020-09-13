JEE Main results: 46 out of 48 enrolled in Haryana’s Super-100 programme crack exam

Of the 46 students from the centre, two have secured above 99% while nine have scored over 98% and 21 got more than 95%. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 46 out of the 48 students enrolled in the ‘Super-100 programme’ of Haryana government at Rewari centre have cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE, Mains), held for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

Breaking all odds, two girls, both daughters of marginalised farmers, made it to the 99-club. While Kajal of Indachoi village in Fatehabad scored 99.65%, Simran of Hasangarh village in Rohtak got 99.47%.

Of the 46 students from the centre, two have secured above 99% while nine have scored over 98% and 21 got more than 95%.

Naveen Mishra, the head teacher of the Super-100 programme at Rewari, said, “In January too, 46 students had cracked the exam. The Covid-19 outbreak had no effect on our students’ performance. They are now preparing for the JEE Advanced Exam and we hope that they will bring more accolades.”

Mishra, along with his five other IIT pass-outs, have been giving free coaching to meritorious and deserving students in the state.

Yuvraj, a student from Sirsa, who scored 98.86 percentile, said he owes his success to his teachers, parents, friends and the Haryana government, which gave him free coaching.

“My parents have always dreamt of seeing me as an engineer but they did not have the money to send me to private coaching. The state government’s initiative has come as a boon for students like me. I now hope that I am able to ace the JEE Advanced exam too.”

Kajal, meanwhile, said that she wants to pay forward. “There is a lot of difference between the education provided at the village-level and that given to us at Super-100 programme. I want to pursue graduation at IIT and then give free coaching to underprivileged children,” she said.

Ask her if the pandemic had any effect on her studies, she says, “For about a week after the lockdown, I was unable to focus properly on my studies. But my teachers and parents kept me motivated. In fact, I was able to perform better than the January exam despite the hurdles.”

Ajay Kumar, programme officer for Super-100 programme in the state, said 46 students from Rewari centre and 26 from Panchkula centre have cleared the JEE main. “This was achieved due to efforts made by the Haryana education department, teachers and students. We are hoping for a similar performance in the JEE Advanced exam too,” he added.

Harshvardhan Agarwal and (right) Divyanshu Agarwal

Divyanshu, Harshvardhan top Haryana with 100 percentile

Divyanshu Agarwal of Hisar and Harshvardhan Agarwal of Sonepat topped the state in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) with 100 percentile. They are among 24 students in the country to make it to the 100-club. Divyanshu did not appear in the September exams, and he was assessed on the basis of his January result.