Jeweller shot at for resisting robbery in Badalpur

A 32-year-old jeweller was shot at in the left hand while resisting a robbery at his shop in Chhapraula of Badalpur on Thursday afternoon. The victim, Sunny Kumar, runs a store – Verma Jewellers – in the village and lives with his family in the neighbourhood.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 2:45pm when five suspects reached the spot on two motorcycles.

“Three men entered the shop while the two others stood guard outside. They pointed a gun at him and told him to hand over valuables. Kumar put up a resistance and tried to snatch the revolver from them. The suspects opened fire in which Kumar was injured in his left hand,” said Rajneesh Yadav, Kumar’s friend.

Locals gathered at the shop after hearing the gunshot, following which the suspects fled the spot on their motorcycles. The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said locals rushed Kumar to a private hospital. Later, a complaint was filed and the police registered an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Badalpur police station.

“Primary investigation shows that the victim has a dispute property with some people. A police team reached the spot but found no valuables were stolen from the shop. We have retrieved the CCTV footage and are examining it to identify the suspects. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

The jeweller, however, said he suspects it was a failed robbery bid. “We want the police to swiftly arrest the suspects involved in the attack,” Kumar said.