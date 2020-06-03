Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s border districts on high alert over probable locust attack

Jharkhand’s border districts on high alert over probable locust attack

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The Minister said there is less chance of Jharkhand facing the locust attack. (HT photo)

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh on Tuesday said that the state is prepared for the possible locust attack and issued high alert in border districts of the state.

“Jharkhand has prepared itself for the attack. By looking at states being affected by locusts we have issued high alert in border districts. The report of a three-tier high power committee is awaited. But before that, we have given alert to all our scientists and NDRF,” Patralekh told ANI.

The Minister said there is less chance of Jharkhand facing the locust attack.

“But if the border districts are attacked, we are ready for it. And we will definitely succeed in protecting the state from the attack. A meeting will be held on what other measures can be taken,” he added.



Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, a spokesperson of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had earlier said.

While the minister also said that the state will continue to bring stranded migrant labourers back to the state.

“As monsoon is approaching, we have directed officials to help migrant labourers in the state. A meeting was held to restructure the market from where revenue will be procured. Our work to bring back our migrants will continue,” Patralekh said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Jun 03, 2020 13:36 IST
Doctor who attended event with Assam minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 13:30 IST
Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans for online abuse
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
Man behind Sweden’s controversial Covid-19 strategy admits mistakes 
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.