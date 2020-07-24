Sections
Home / Cities / Jind man held for killing his 5 kids in last 2 years: Police

Jind man held for killing his 5 kids in last 2 years: Police

Jumma admitted that he drugged his two minor daughters and threw them in the canal a few days ago, the ASP said.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Haryana’s Jind district after he confessed to killing his five children in the last over 2 years, including two of them recently, a senior police official said on Friday.

The man, identified as Jumma, is a labourer and belongs to a village in Jind’s Safidon, a police official said, adding that his wife is pregnant with the sixth child. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing a press conference, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ajit Singh Sekhawat said the bodies of two of his daughters, aged 11 and 7, were recovered from the Hansi-Butana Link canal near his home in Didwara village on July 20, five days after the accused had lodged a police complaint stating the duo had gone missing.

“However, during the course of investigation, Jumma kept changing his statements which raised suspicion,” the ASP said. The police presumed that he was under mental stress due to the death of his children and did not subject him to sustained questioning at the moment.



The village panchayat was later involved in the investigation, and the man confessed before them and later, the police, that he killed his five children.

Jumma admitted that he drugged his two minor daughters and threw them in the canal a few days ago, the ASP said.

“We arrested him on Thursday evening, and he has been charged with murder,” he added.

Earlier, Jumma’s three children, all below 11, had also died mysteriously. At that time, he had told his neighbours that one of his sons died in sleep, a daughter died while playing and another son started vomiting and died.

“He has now confessed that he killed those three children as well. While two of them were strangulated by him, one was administered a poisonous tablet,” the ASP said.

Shekhawat said in the recent case, while the accused administered some intoxicants to two of his daughters before throwing them in the canal, he had also given some drugs to his wife.

“He had kept his wife, who was pregnant with the sixth child, under heavy sedation during past few days,” he said.

