Sections
Home / Cities / Jind shopkeeper hacked to death over cigarettes

Jind shopkeeper hacked to death over cigarettes

When the shopkeeper demanded money from the accused, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Two unidentified bike-borne men killed a 65-year-old shopkeeper with sharp-edged weapons after a brief argument over cigarette price, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Lal of Jind’s Narwana.

Narwana Sadar station house officer (SHO) Mahender Pal said that the incident took place on Sunday evening when the shopkeeper was sitting outside his shop.

“Two bike-borne men came there and asked him for cigarettes. When Ratan Lal demanded money from them, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Following this, the shopkeeper raised an alarm. His family members rushed him to a hospital in Narwana, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the SHO said.



He added that they are checking the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have launched a probe into the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FDA approves Quest Covid-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use
Jul 20, 2020 01:26 IST
Haryana records five fatalities, 617 new cases
Jul 20, 2020 01:23 IST
Dhankar: An aggressive leader known for biting comments
Jul 20, 2020 01:19 IST
Rajasthan ‘horse trading’ probe: Jain had Rs 100 crore budget to buy 3 MLAs, claims police
Jul 20, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.