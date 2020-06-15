Sections
Home / Cities / JKBOSE Class 10 results: Doda boy tops with 99% marks, border village girl is second

JKBOSE Class 10 results: Doda boy tops with 99% marks, border village girl is second

Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 72%, while the latter achieved 68%.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A boy from Doda district topped the Class 10 results declared by J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday.

Mumin Islahi, son of Iftikhar Adil from Doda’s Shiva village, secured 99% marks (495 out of 500). who He is a student of SP Smart Higher Secondary School.

Mumin was followed by Harmeet Kour, daughter of Baldev Singh from border village Pangdour in Samba district, who scored 98.6% marks (493 out of 500). She studies in Krishtu Jyoti Convent School, Samba.

However, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 72%, while the latter achieved 68%.



The overall pass percentage stood at 70%. Out of 53,807 candidates, 37,458 were declared qualified.

Of the 37,458 qualified candidates, 19,957 were boys and 17,501 girls.

The board declared the results for Jammu province, which falls in the summer zone.

Last year, 34,651 students had qualified the Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was 64.91% with girls securing 67.26% pass percentage and boys accounting for 64.91%.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hindu Rao preps up, will need a day or two to start functioning as Covid facility
Jun 15, 2020 23:38 IST
40% inmates released from Burail jail during Covid-19 lockdown
Jun 15, 2020 23:38 IST
Delhi High Court allows two hotels to be used as Covid facilities
Jun 15, 2020 23:37 IST
Panjab University students’ council demands remission on fee for guest-basis hostellers
Jun 15, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.