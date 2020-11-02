JNU begins 1st phase of entries for PhD day scholars in science schools

New Delhi: Amid demands from the students’ union to reopen the university for all students while maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday started its first phase of entries for final-year PhD students studying Science courses as day scholars.

The university had, on October 21, issued a set of guidelines on campus reopening, which mentioned that final-year PhD students, along with those who had received an extension to submit their theses (known as a 9B extension), would be allowed to enter campus from November 16, the second phase of the plan which was applicable for hostellers.

Day scholars were allowed on campus Monday onwards.

The university had also said that the Central library, canteen, and dhabas will remain closed during the two phases of reopening, the first of which began on Monday.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) objected to the exclusion of non-science students and has been continuing its indefinite protest inside the campus that it began on October 17.

JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said, “Before the order, day scholars, who were in Delhi, were already accessing the labs. They are not being allowed since the notice was issued and now only 9B and fourth-year students are being allowed.”

The students’ body also protested at the Dean of Students (DoS) office on Monday. “We met the DoS to place our demands and ask him to reopen the mess and dhabas and arrange for a proper phased entry of all students. He said he had put forward the demands of the students but the others in the administration did not agree to it.”

While DoS Sudheer Pratap Singh did not respond to requests for comment, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said the university was following the guidelines put forward by Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

“Since the reopening is happening in a phased manner, in the first phase beginning today, only 200 students will be allowed to enter the campus and they are all day scholars pursuing science courses as final-year PhD students. Deans and chairpersons across schools and centres have submitted the details of their laboratories and how many students can be accommodated while maintaining social distancing and we are following that plan,” Kumar said.

He added that students not wearing masks, exhibiting symptoms, or students found to have above-normal temperatures during thermal checks will not be allowed to enter campus. “We are also setting up a Covid-testing camp on the campus for students from Tuesday,” he said.

“Since faculty members were accessing the labs in the past few months, we have sanitised all labs and deans and chairpersons have been instructed to follow all guidelines on the matter,” said Kumar.