JNU begins taking exams online, students report difficulties

New Delhi: Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Environmental Sciences (SES) on Friday began their end-semester examinations in online mode amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Out of the 13 schools in the varsity, SES was among the five which opted for the online method while deciding upon the modes of exams in April.

“The faculty decided to conduct the exam through the online mode (email), even for the remaining students whenever they are able to appear. Most of the courses are going online or via email, and the faculty is able to transfer the knowledge through e-mode. It was decided that any students who miss the exam can appear later whenever the new date of (exams for) remaining students is announced,” the university had said earlier, in reference to the alternative academic plans for this year.

Upon receiving the questions, students were asked to write the exam and send the answer sheets to their respective teachers by email within 24 hours. The 24-hour time frame was given keeping in mind the intermittent internet connectivity in some places.

Students, however, said this was not enough. “There are students in Kashmir who don’t have the internet. We have students from other remote areas as well. The other students are not opposed to the move since they are getting 24 hours to complete the paper. This will enable them to secure passing marks more easily and ease their anxieties about the future. But online exams like these will reduce the quality of education and knowledge that we will be passing out with,” Raj Maurya, a PhD scholar and a student councillor at SES.

Alaka Patra, a first-year PhD scholar from Odisha, is among the students facing issues in online exams and has written to the dean of SES, where she studies. “I was visiting home only for a week when the lockdown was announced. I don’t have my laptop and other reading material with me. Due to Cyclone Amphan, things have only worsened.”

Patra said that even to send emails or download study material, she has to walk around her terrace for network. “I haven’t been able to look for reading material to write my paper due to an irregular network. Due to the cyclone, mobile network and electricity have also been intermittent. To write papers in such a situation is extremely challenging,” she said.

SES Dean Umesh Chandra Kulshrestha, however, said exams have been conducted smoothly so far. “If any student has been unable to appear for their exam, we will look at the reason behind it and discuss at the faculty meeting and with the vice-chancellor. If the issue is genuine, we will help the student and retest might be taken.”

Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the school had taken a “leap” in using digital platforms and lauded teachers and students “for this progressive and timely approach.”