JNUSU demands return of students to campus in a phased manner

New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday demanding the return of research scholars to the campus in a phased manner and sought a postponement of the university’s entrance tests, saying the dates clashed with other examinations.

Addressing a press conference, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “The university has asked PhD scholars to request for a 9B extension by September 30. The application requires submission of 90% of the PhD draft. However, many students have not been able to access the internet, library or labs and research material due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.” She called for an extension of the deadline.

The students’ union also said despite letters, protests, and representations, the university had not initiated any plan to allow a phased-wise return of students to the campus. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines had allowed for a partial reopening of universities for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental works.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said 9B rules have to be followed. “If students get the 9B extension, they have to submit their thesis by June 2021. If they haven’t finished 90% of their work till now, how can they submit their thesis by then? Students can opt to deregister themselves and then finish their work.”

On JNUSU’s demand for a phased return, Kumar said, “We don’t have isolation or quarantine facilities on our campus. The hostels have shared washrooms and common areas. The Covid-19 disease is still spreading. Who will take responsibility if more people fall sick once we allow students to come back to campus?”

The students’ body alleged mismanagement in the upcoming JNU entrance exams scheduled to be conducted from October 5-8 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying the schedule of the tests clashed with other exams.

They said students may face issues in reaching the examination centre due to lack of transport facilities and called for a postponement of the exams

Kumar said the NTA, which is conducting other examinations as well, prepares the entrance exam schedule. “They have to manage the schedule accordingly and ensure all exams are conducted,” he said.