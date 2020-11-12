JNUSU writes open letter to PM, criticises VC

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to hold vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar accountable for the alleged “failures and mismanagement” during his stint at the university.

The letter comes on the day when the PM digitally unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus. In its letter, the JNUSU listed the alleged changes in the administerial and structural functioning of the university ever since Kumar took over as the VC in 2006.

According to the letter, fee hike, students being accused of sedition, disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a decrease in the number of MPhil and Ph.D. seats, the alleged library fund cut, and “faulty” recruitments are main issues.

“The vice- chancellor has been at the centre of a most fraudulent and questionable recruitment process...Since 2016, the university under the current V-C has discontinued funding for a whole host of journals and slashed the library funding by a massive amount. The vice-chancellor has only indulged in vanity projects and diverted money from infrastructure to suit his purpose,” the letter read.

The students alleged, “On 5 January 2020, masked goondas were invited to the campus in complicity with the administration and a security company, and they threw stones and attacked everyone present with iron rods. A teacher was hit on her forehead. The student union president and many other students almost died from the murderous assault.”

“Why did your government recommend the appointment of a vice-chancellor who has left no stone unturned in destroying a university that produces Nobel laureates?...We see your decision to accept the invitation for the event today as a token of your support for the actions of the JNU vice-chancellor over the last four years, unless you retract your decision for the same and hold the V-C accountable for the failures and mismanagement listed above,” the letter added.

The student union has been at the loggerheads with the administration over many issues. They are now demanding a phased-wise return of students to the campus, which is shut since March in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The JNU V-C did not respond to calls and messages sent for a comment.