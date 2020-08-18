Job racket busted, five held for promising jobs at Delhi airport

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cheating racket and arrested five persons, including the mastermind of the gang, who duped job aspirants by offering employment at the Delhi airport.

One of the arrested men was working as a web designer at a private educational institute in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said the arrests were made following investigation into a cheating and forgery case filed on the complaint of one Deepak Kumar, who was duped of around 4.47 lakh in the name of providing a job in Airports Authority of India (AAI), insurance and income tax. Kumar is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah.

“The complainant had seen an advertisement about the job on a social networking site on July 11 last year. The cheats tricked him into paying 4.47 lakh in different bank accounts by assuring the job and later switched off their mobile phones. To convince the complainant, the fraudsters even issued a fake appointment letter of AAI. A case was registered on Kumar’s complaint and investigation was taken up,” said DCP Ranjan.

During the probe, DCP Ranjan said, the investigating team collected and analysed details of all mobile phones and bank accounts used by the suspects in the crime. Their efforts led them to an account holder, 40-year-old Shahzad (single name), who was arrested and interrogated.

“Shahzad revealed that he had provided his bank account to Sanjay Sharma and was paid R5,000 for it. Sharma was arrested and he said he had shared the bank details with Pawan Gupta, who was working for the gang’s kingpin Shahzad Ali,” the DCP said.

DCP Ranjan said Gupta’s arrest and interrogation led to the nabbing of the gang’s kingpin Sajid Ali and his key associate Sumit Upadhyaya, who worked as a web designer.

The arrested persons told police they lured job-seekers through various advertisements on social media. They impersonated senior officials in AAI and tricked job aspirants into transferring money in various accounts after promising them placement at Delhi airport and issuing fake appointment letters, the DCP said.