Jobless due to lockdown, auto driver ends life in Ludhiana

The deceased’s wife told the police that he had not earned anything for the past 80 days, which had pushed him into depression.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Depressed over loss of earnings due to the lockdown, a 35-year-old three-wheeler driver ended his life by consuming poison in Narotam Nagar of Khanna on Saturday.

The deceased’s wife told the police that her husband had not earned anything for the past 80 days, which had pushed him into depression.

On Saturday, she found her husband lying unconscious on the floor in another room. She rushed him to a local hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

