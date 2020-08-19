Sections
Jobless man ends life in Ludhiana

His wife said that he had been under stress ever since he had lost his job as he was worried about providing for his three children.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Out of job due to the pandemic outbreak, a 41-year-old man ended his life in Ghumar Mandi of Ludhiana on Tuesday night. His wife said that he had been under stress ever since he had lost his job as he was worried about providing for his three children. Investigating officer, Jaswinder Singh said that the deceased worked at a shop and was laid off due to the economic slowdown. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Undertrial booked for attempt to suicide

A 58-year-old undertrial was booked for attempting suicide in Borstal Jail Hosptial. The accused had been booked in an abetment to suicide case and was sent to jail on August 10. He was undergoing the mandatory quarantine period at the hospital before he was to be sent to the central jail. As per information, the accused sneaked into a toilet and attempted to end his life, but an alert jail guard foiled the bid. He has now been booked under Section 309 (attempt to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

