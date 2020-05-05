Sections
Home / Cities / Jogindernagar patient returned from Delhi in taxi with three others

Three from Jogindernagar in Mandi district, and one from Baijnath of Kangra district, hired a taxi from Delhi on April 28 and reached Himachal Pradesh the next day

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The Jogindernagar man, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, had travelled in a taxi to his native place with three others, health officials informed on Tuesday.

“Four people, three from Jogindernagar in Mandi district, and one from Baijnath of Kangra district, hired a taxi from Delhi on April 28 and reached Himachal Pradesh the next day,” Mandi chief medical officer Jeevanand Chauhan said, adding that the positive patient, who lived in Delhi and was working in a private company in Noida, was under home quarantine since he had returned.

“He got fever on the evening of April 30. After fever didn’t subside, his sample was sent for testing,” the medical officer said.

The other two youth from Jogindernagar, who had travelled with the positive patient, have been quarantined at an institutional facility in the district and Kangra administration has been informed about the third. While the details of the driver have also been shared with the Delhi authorities, Chauhan said.



Apart from it, the Mandi district authorities have also sent samples of 27 primary contacts of the positive man for the testing, he added.

BADDI WORKING WOMEN’S HOSTEL SEALED

The Solan district authorities have sealed the Working Women’s Hostel in the industrial town Baddi, after a woman who was residing in the facility here tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab.

The woman hails from Gurdaspur and had been working in a private company in Baddi. She was stuck here after the lockdown and had returned to her hometown last week. As per the reports, before returning to her hometown, the woman had visited hospitals in Baddi and Nalagarh for treatment of some other illness.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have taken samples of around 50 people who were in her contact and sent it for testing.

