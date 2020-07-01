Sections
Join movement for restoration of statehood to J&K: Panthers to political parties

On August 5 last year, the special status guaranteed to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was scrapped by the Centre and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two UTs.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Wednesday gave a clarion call to political outfits at the district and block-level to come together and launch a movement for restoration of statehood to J&K.

“Prof Bhim Singh, chief patron of the Panthers Party has contacted several senior leaders of other state and national political parties. He has also invited them to join and stand together in defence of the civil and political rights of the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” a party spokesman said.

“He also talked to Farooq Abdullah and conveyed the message of solidarity with the leadership of different political parties and social activists in J&K,” he added.



“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have two urgent issues. First is the immediate need to restore statehood of J&K which was founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846. The second issue is to preserve constitutional guarantee providing permanent residents’ status to every citizen of India who was born in the UT,” the spokesman said.

