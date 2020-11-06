Sections
Journalists urge Jai Ram to withdraw cases against them

A delegation of journalists on Friday led by Press Club, Shimla met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at a hotel here urging him to withdraw cases being registered against them in the...

Nov 06, 2020

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A delegation of journalists on Friday led by Press Club, Shimla met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at a hotel here urging him to withdraw cases being registered against them in the state.

In the memorandum, the journalists alleged that criminal cases were being registered against them in various districts of the state resulting in their mental harassment.

A similar case was recently registered by Vigilance Bureau against a senior journalist of Shimla. Such action is a blow to the freedom of the press, said the representatives of Press Club.

During the ongoing pandemic, they said, journalists, despite a threat of infection, have acted as a bridge between the public and the government by reporting impartially. In such a situation, the government should immediately take back the cases being registered against the journalists.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government respects the fourth pillar of democracy and no vendetta action was being taken against anyone.

He said that instructions have been given to withdraw cases against journalists registered during the Covid-19 pandemic. He assured that cases filed against journalists would be withdrawn in a phased manner.

Earlier, the Press Club Shimla called an emergency meeting and expressed concern over the FIR lodged by the police on senior journalists throughout the state.

