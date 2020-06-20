Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages

Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages

Even during Covid-19 lockdown, the Punjab and Haryana high court took up 30 to 40 such petitions daily, while lawyers say that the number of such petitions goes beyond 100 on normal days

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:47 IST

By Surender Sharma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative Image/AFP )

Chandigarh: All is fair in love and war but judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court beg to differ.

In the past week, two judges have expressed concern over the rise in the number of love marriages falling apart these days and the high court being burdened by such cases that can otherwise be dealt by subordinate judiciary.

While granting bail to a youngster from Yamunanagar who faces kidnap charges and offence of exploitation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the bench of justice Arun Monga even cited the example of the ’70s Bollywood hit, Bobby, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, to drive home its point.

The judge observed that runaway couples are falling out even before falling in love. “Adolescents take a liking for each other, resulting in affection beyond social limits. Next starts their scheming for a fairytale dreamland. But real life is different from reel. When the happy ending is not the script, the same intimacy and affection turns into hostility,” he said.



‘DEMEANING CHILDLIKE WORK’

His observations come close on the heels of another high court judge, justice RN Raina, suggesting an alternative mechanism be evolved to hear petitions of runaway couples seeking protection.

He termed the task of hearing pleas for protection to such couples as “the most demeaning childlike work” high court judges have been entrusted with. “This work should be given to the subordinate judiciary,” the judge suggested.

Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the high court took up between 30 and 40 such petitions. Lawyers admit that the number of such petitions goes beyond 100 on normal days.

Justice Monga said that daily, the court hears bail petitions by youngsters on their so-called love turning sour with allegations of rape or on the other hand while still in their wedding gear, couples seek protection for fear of being hounded by hostile family members.

PARENTAL PRESSURE

The court granted bail to the Yamunanagar youngster as it prime facie appeared to be a case of teenaged love not meeting the approval of the 17-year-old girl’s parents. The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s parents.

The youngster told the court that they were in love and the fact is established from the statement he gave to a judicial officer that the girl had willingly married him. The girl declined to undergo medico-legal examination, stating no wrong was committed and whatever happened was with her consent. The government counsel said the claims are as per the probe records.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘How can one fix a match and not be part of Playing XI,’ asks Jayawardene
Jun 20, 2020 16:48 IST
Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages
Jun 20, 2020 16:47 IST
Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases
Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Pakistan registers record single-day Covid-19 deaths, cases cross 171,000
Jun 20, 2020 16:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.