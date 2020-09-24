Jumbo hospital once again in focus as patient goes ‘missing’

PUNE: Even after several measures and change of guard at Pune’s jumbo facility, controversies have refused to die. The latest is about a protest staged outside the facility on Thursday by a 33-year-old woman patient’s family members who claim that she has allegedly gone missing since her admission in the Covid care centre.

The woman was admitted to the 500-bed facility built on the grounds of College of Engineering, Pune, on August 29, according to her parents.

“The patient was discharged. Once she left the centre, we have no idea where she went,” said Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner.

“Sassoon General Hospital had advised us to send her here on August 29. Ambulance came to our house and took her. Next day, I got a call saying she was misbehaving and not cooperating and I was asked to take her back home. So, I reached the hospital. After a few hours, they told me that she will be kept for 14 days and that I should pick her up on September 13. When I got here on September 13, she was nowhere to be found,” said missing woman’s mother.

The parents filed a missing person case at Shivajinagar police station on September 14.

“The deputy commissioner has assured us access to the CCTV camera footage of the hospital. We have also sought information from Sassoon hospital about the woman’s stay,” said inspector (crime) Manisha Zende of Shivajinagar police station.

The missing woman lives at home with her parents after getting divorced from her husband. She has a minor son.

“I called the hospital on the night of September 13 and asked them to show us her bed. They video called me and showed us an empty bed. The last record of the bed was that of a man. Since then, we have had multiple stories narrated to us, like she left on September 1, one doctor who recognised my aunt said she was discharged on September 8, and today (Thursday), my aunt was told that she was discharged on September 5,” said paternal cousin of the missing woman.

Hospital officials are citing changed administration for the missing information.

During the first week of September, television journalist Pandurang Raykar’s death at jumbo Covid facility after he failed to get cardiac ambulance raised questions over the mismanagement at the facility. Many relatives of patients came forward with complaints about the way jumbo facility was run, prompting district administration to change the operating agency. After changing the agency, administration claimed that management of jumbo facility has improved though the latest case of missing woman has once again raised questions.