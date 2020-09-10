Just a quarter of the aspirants for second phase of DU’s open-book exam opt for offline mode

New Delhi: Of the 12,000 students, who have registered to appear in the second phase of Delhi University’s open-book exams (OBE), only 3,000 will take the exams physically, officials said.The exams are scheduled to begin from September 14

According to the DU’s officiating dean (examination) DS Rawat, of around 12,000 registered students,10,000 are from the School of Open Learning (SoL) and around 2,000 are those enrolled in colleges and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). “Only around 3,000 of these students have opted for physical exams, the rest of them will write the exam online,” he said.

DU will conduct the second phase of the open-book exams for those final year undergraduate and postgraduate students who could not appear in the first phase, which was held online between August 10 and 31. This time, the students have been given the option to either write the exam online or visit the university’s examination centres to take the tests.

According to the University’s examination branch, as many as 2,53,677 final year undergraduate and postgraduate students were to appear in the OBE exams this year. Of them, around 2,12,256 had appeared in the first phase of OBE, as per the data submitted by the university in the Delhi High Court on August 26.

DU dean of colleges and director of SoL Balaram Pani said that the majority of the students who did not apply for the second phase are from SoL. “It happens every year. Thousands of SoL students do not appear in exams. Majority of them are working. It’s just that it’s the first time that data is being analysed,” he said.While colleges and students cite the prevailing pandemic as the reason behind maximum students opting for the online mode, university officials say it’s because of the “success” of the first phase of online OBE”.

In majority of DU colleges, only a handful of students have opted to appear physically. In Miranda House, only 16 students have applied for the second phase of OBE. “Only three out of them have decided to appear in exams physically. Even out of five visually impaired students we have, only two will appear in offline exams,” said college principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

In Ramjas College, only three of the 34 students who have registered for the exams will appear physically. Similarly, in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD) college only eight students will appear physically.

Among the colleges where no student has chosen the physical mode are Shri Ram College of Commerce (SCRCC) and Aryabhatta College. SRCC principal Simrit Kaur said only six students, including one postgraduate student, are appearing in the second phase and none of them has applied for offline mode. “All other students of our college had successfully appeared in the first phase of exams held online,” she said.

Aryabhatta principal Manoj Sinha said, “Despite colleges being ready with all precautions, there is an overall atmosphere of fear due to the pandemic. The cases are rising in Delhi and other neighbouring states. Therefore, students are opting for the online mode in the second phase as well.”

Deepak Gupta, a visually challenged final year MA (English) student, has travelled from Bihar’s Rohtas district to appear in exams. But he has still chosen the online mode. “It’s not that we like online mode for appearing in exams. We have opted for it because of the prevailing situation. I did not have scribes, proper internet facility and assistive devices in my village and that’s why I have travelled to Delhi,” he said.