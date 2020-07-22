K-East ward records most number of Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai

With 425 deaths, the K-East ward, which covers Andheri East and Jogeshwari, tops the list of Covid-19 fatalities in the city. The ward, 70% of which is occupied by slums, has recorded 6,715 Covid-19 cases so far. It has a fatality rate of 6.7%, while the city’s case fatality rate is 5.5%. Ward officials attributed the deaths to delay in reporting of cases and its proximity to SevenHills Hospital and Trauma Care Centre, where patients from across the city are treated.

Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner of K-East ward, said, “We have two major Covid centres in our ward wherein patients from across the city are admitted. If those Covid patients die and are cremated in K-East ward, irrespective of their residence, the death is counted in the ward. Also, the rise in positive cases is due to the ward’s proximity to the airport and several foreign passengers traveling and turning positive while in quarantine period.”

Civic officials also indicated there are several cases of delayed reporting. A senior civic official said, “People should report their symptoms within 24-48 hours. Early detection and early treatment are key to beating the virus in a majority of cases.”

The other wards with a high number of deaths are G-North ward (Dadar-Dharavi), which has recorded 417 deaths, followed by L ward (Kurla) which has seen 389 deaths.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 992 Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 103,368. The toll rose to 5,817, with 62 new deaths, according to the state health department data. As per BMC’s data, of the 62 deaths, two were patients below 40 years of age, 39 above 60 years, and 21 patients were aged 40-60. The data further states 907 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 73, 555 patients have been treated and discharged by now. The number of active patients is 23,704. The recovery rate of the city is 71%. The number of tests done till Monday is 4.43 lakh. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,502. Of the total, 2,101 patients have recovered.