Kabaddi coach, athlete turn tutors for the needy

A city-based kabaddi coach and his student-athlete are using lockdown time to help needy students with fitness, mathematics and general knowledge to clear the police recruitment test.

Sagar Khaladkar is a coach at the Abhijeet Kadam kabaddi association in Kothrud and his student-athlete Siddharth Limhan is also appearing for the police recruitment test.

Limhan believes there are many students who cannot afford classes due to high fees and is, therefore, sharing his proficiency in maths and general mental ability with other students.

“We decided to give them a free of cost guidance. Khaladkar sir gave an idea and now it is benefitting to me as well. As I am teaching these students, it is also helping me revise the topics,” Limhan said.

Limhan conducts maths classes thrice a week and focuses on general mental ability on other days. Khaladkar conducts fitness classes every day in the evening.

“In one batch there are 15-20 students. It is a 1-hour class, and then I give them homework. There are many who don’t have proper internet and cannot join the class, so I provide them with notes over WhatsApp,” added Limhan.

Khaladkar and Limhan have received a good response for this initiative and now they are planning to continue these classes even after the lockdown is over.

“I have seen students who are eager to learn but could not go to classes, so we have decided, to help the needy students,” added Limhan.

Khaladkar, has trained students since 2006, has always helped players in academics along with sports.

“Job security is very important and players who are playing kabaddi mostly don’t have financial stability at home so I always tell them to focus on government jobs,” Khaladkar said.

Many women players of the Dr Patangrao Kadam kabaddi team and players from Raigad district and Mumbai are also joining the sessions.

Khaladkar posts updates on his sessions through Facebook which has given the duo a lot of traction.

“Many times, we conduct conference calls and arrange various sessions from dietitians and even some players, who are now police sub-inspectors,” Khaladkar said.