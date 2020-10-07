Kaithal CMO suspended after MLA’s complaint

The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended Kaithal chief medical officer (CMO) with immediate effect following a complaint by local BJP MLA Lila Ram Gurjar.

As per the orders issued by additional chief secretary, health department, Rajeev Arora, during the suspension period, Dr Jai Bhagwan’s headquarter will be the office of Director General Health Services Haryana.

The reason for his suspension was not mentioned in the letter but it has been learnt that the CMO was suspended after Gurjar had written to state health minister Anil Vij accusing him of corruption and not disclosing the list of candidates hired under the outsourcing policy.

The MLA claimed that he was getting complaints of corruption against Dr Jai Bhagwan and that his behavior with elected public representatives was not appropriate. “He even told his staff not to respond to the phone calls of MLAs,” Gurjar said.

He said there were also allegations of irregularities in the appointments made through the outsourcings policy. The MLA said he took up the issue with the health minister and also filed a written complaint with his office.

The CMO could not be reached for a comment.