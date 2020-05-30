Sections
Home / Cities / Kalka locality declared containment zone

Kalka locality declared containment zone

Move comes a day after a couple from Ahmedabad visiting Kailash Heights in Kalka, Panchkula, to mourn a relative’s death tested positive for Covid-19

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

At least 90 contacts of a couple who tested positive have been quarantined and samples of 41 of them have been taken.

A day after a couple from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, the district magistrate has declared Kailash Heights in Kalka — the residential area they were visiting — as a containment zone.

The 30-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife were visiting Kalka to attend the death ceremony of a family member.

The district magistrate has directed the municipal commissioner to ensure the entire containment zone and buffer zone are sanitised and arrangements are made for disposal of solid waste.

The deputy commissioner of police has been asked to deploy sufficient force to restrict entry and exit of persons in these zones and to control the vehicular movement by setting up nakas. The civil surgeon has also been asked to deploy sufficient teams for door-to-door screening. The officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and essential items.



Cabbie, co-passengers, relatives quarantined

The couple had flown from Ahmadabad to Delhi and then changed their flight to reach Chandigarh . The Panchkula health department has sought list of all crew members and passengers.

So far, four of the passengers have been traced to Panchkula and have been put under home quarantine.

The couple then travelled from Chandigarh to Kalka in a taxi. Its driver has been traced and admitted to the General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Four persons from Punjab who had attended the death ceremony are also being traced.

In all, 90 contacts, including family members, have been quarantined and samples of 41 of them have been taken. The reports are awaited.

The district has reported 26 Covid-19 cases so far, of which only one is active.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration
May 30, 2020 20:29 IST
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
May 30, 2020 20:29 IST
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: No, you’re not imagining it
May 30, 2020 20:30 IST
People with mental health disorders at risk of infections during outbreaks, experts say
May 30, 2020 20:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.