Kalwa hospital doctor succumbs to Covid-19

A 50-year-old woman doctor working with Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, and two other doctors tested positive in Thane on Tuesday. This is the third death of a doctor in Thane due to Covid-19.

A total of 24 doctors within Thane are being treated for Covid-19 currently.

“The doctor who lost her life on Sunday was diabetic, so she was not on Covid duty. She was posted in the tuberculosis out-patient department. We are deeply saddened by this news as one more amongst us has succumbed to Covid-19 as a warrior,” said Dr Dinkar Desai, president, Indian Medical Association’s Thane chapter.

A doctor at the Kalwa hospital said, “More than 60 healthcare professionals including doctors and staff within Kalwa hospital have tested positive till now. In some cases, the staffer has tested positive for the second time as well, which is very dangerous.”

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 112 positive cases and four deaths on Tuesday. To date, 5,415 positive cases and 167 deaths have been reported within the corporation’s jurisdiction.

The neighbouring Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has seen a spike in the number of positive cases since Mission Begin Again, which has prompted the mayor to call for a complete lockdown. Currently, there are 603 positive cases within Bhiwandi and 30 deaths. “To break the chain of the increasing number of cases, we have decided to conduct a complete lockdown and treat the whole city like a containment zone for the next 15 days. This will help identify the problem areas as well. We are also on the brink of preparing a 350-bed facility within the city,” said Pratibha Patil, mayor, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 158 positive cases and three deaths on Tuesday, taking the count to 2,438 and 65 deaths in the twin city.